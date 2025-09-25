/India announce 15-man squad for home Test vs West Indies, four-time IPL winner named Gill's deputy

India have announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming two-Test West Indies series at home which starts from October 2 in Ahmedabad. The second Test will be played in Delhi from October 10 with Shubman Gill set to lead the side in both the matches as captain. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has won four IPL titles (one with RR and three with CSK) has been named the vice-captain for the series as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recuperates from toe fracture sustained on England tour.

Karun Nair dropped after failed England tour

Karun Nair, who got his chance at redemption on India tour of England, has been dropped from the side after mediocre show. He scored only 205 runs in eight innings at an average of 25 with just one fifty on a tour where both teams combined to score 7,000 runs and 21 tons to go with 29 fifties. Devdutt Padikkal has retained has been roped in to replace Nair after strong showing in recent unofficial Test against Australia A.

India have also named Narayan Jagadeesan as back-up wicketkeeper to Dhruv Jurel who is expected to take Pant's place behind the stumps. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named in the squad as well despite concerns regarding his workload. Mohammed Sirah and Prasidh Krishna are other pacers in the 15-man team along with all-rounder Nitish Reddy as another pace option.

With spin expected to play a dominant role, India have named Washington Sundar and Axar Patel as two more spin all-rounders along with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav is the lone specialist spinner.

India squad for West Indies Tests: Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeesan (wk)