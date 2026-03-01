/T20 World Cup set to be affected by rising tension in Gulf, Zimbabwe's return delayed amid flight cancellations

The Zimbabwe cricket team has become the latest victim of the ongoing tensions in West Asia (Middle East for Western media) as their home return is set to be delayed. While the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule remains unaffected, it is the post-tournament logistics that are set to take a toll. After Israel and the US’s attack on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), all major airlines have canceled their flights to and from Dubai and other Gulf airports that provide international connectivity to different parts of the world.

Zimbabwe set to be affected by tensions in Gulf

According to a report published by prominent cricket website Espncricinfo, Zimbabwe were due to leave for their homeland on Monday (Mar 2) in batches, but that has now been delayed. Players were booked in batches to leave, first for Dubai and then for Harare. However, amid the tensions, all major airports and airlines have discontinued their services until the situation is eased.

The report also added that the Zimbabwe contingent was due to return home in batches, with some leaving as early as 4.30 a.m. on Monday morning and the rest to follow later in the day. They were booked on Emirates flights, which would take them from Delhi to Dubai and then on to Harare. It is understood that other airlines and routes are being considered.

"No, not that I've heard of," Zimbabwe's coach Justin Sammons said when asked if there was clarity over the team's travel plans. "When we started the game there wasn't anything. And now we've just been focused on the game, so I've not heard anything since."

At the time of writing, no further updates were available, meaning the Zimbabwe cricket team will have to stay in India for the foreseeable future.