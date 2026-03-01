/T20 World Cup 2026: Flawless South Africa maintain perfect record in Super 8 with Zimbabwe win

South Africa maintained their perfect record in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as they beat Zimbabwe on Sunday (Mar 1). Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, South Africa beat Zimbabwe by five wickets and 13 balls to spare and topped Group 1 of the T20 World Cup Super8 stage. The Proteas will now head to Kolkata, where they will face New Zealand for a place in the T20 World Cup final on Mar 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

South Africa maintain perfect run

Needing 154 runs to win, the Proteas made a poor start to their innings as they lost Quinton de Kock for a duck. Soon, they lost captain Aiden Markram for four as both openers were dismissed inside the opening three overs of their innings. However, Ryan Rickelton (31 off 22) and Dewald Brevis (42 off 18) got the Proetas innings back on track with both scoring important runs. While both were dismissed before the team score was 100, the damage was already done, with David Miller adding 22 important runs.

In the end, Tristan Stubbs (unbeaten 21) and George Linde (unbeaten 30) played their part to take the Proteas home and maintain their perfect record.

Skipper Sikandar Raza was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he scalped three wickets and bagged figures of 29/3 in four overs. Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans both bagged one wicket each as Zimbabwe ended their dream run in the tournament. They had earlier topped their group against the odds, having beaten both Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage.

What happened in Zimbabwe innings?

Having won the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bat first and had a poor start, losing openers Tadiwanashe Marumani (7) and Brian Bennett (15) in the Powerplay. However, Sikandar Raza was the architect of the Zimbabwe comeback as he scored 73 off 43, an innings which consisted of 8 fours and 4 sixes and had a healthy strike rate of 169. Dion Myers (11) and Clive Madande (26) scored vital runs in the tail end of the innings to help Zimbabwe reach 153/7.

Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch both ended with two wickets each, while there were wickets for George Linde, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.