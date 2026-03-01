/Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya to step down after T20 World Cup 2026 disappointment? Here’s what we know

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has hinted that he may leave his role after the team’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign at home though not immediately. He said he is proud of the team’s improvement during his time as coach, but he is willing to step aside if Sri Lanka Cricket finds the right person to replace him. After Sri Lanka’s five-run loss to Pakistan on Saturday, Jayasuriya said he has not yet made a final decision as his contract runs until June 2026. With a limited-overs tour of Afghanistan coming up in March, the board may want him to continue for now while they look at other options.

Speaking at the press conference, Jayasuriya said he had earlier mentioned during the England series that he did not plan to stay for long. He added that he was disappointed with how the World Cup ended but felt he had helped the team improve over the past year and a half. Sri Lanka moved up in the rankings and performed better in different formats. He said he will talk with the board before making any final decision.

“I thought I should give that title to someone else. That’s why I mentioned two months ago during the England series that I have no plans staying here.”

“I feel sorry about how the World Cup ended. I could have taken this team forward for one and a half years. We moved up in rankings across formats and took the team to better positions. My contract ends in June. I have not given my official decision to Sri Lanka Cricket yet. I need to discuss with them what comes next,” he added.

How Sri Lanka performed at the T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka’s campaign never really gained sustained momentum. They reached the next stage despite a surprise loss to Zimbabwe in the group matches. However, in the Super 8 round, they lost to England, New Zealand and Pakistan, which ended their hopes of reaching the semifinals.

This early exit continues a worrying pattern for Sri Lanka. The 2014 champions have now failed to reach the semifinals in five straight T20 World Cups.

Jayasuriya’s time as head coach

Sanath Jayasuriya became Sri Lanka coach in mid-2024, initially as interim coach before taking on the full-time role. While the team’s T20 results were inconsistent, they achieved notable successes in other formats.

Sri Lanka won an ODI bilateral series against India in August 2024, their first such win in 27 years. They also secured a Test victory at The Oval and later defeated New Zealand 2-0 in a home Test series.

In T20 cricket, however, the team struggled. They did not perform well in the Asia Cup and also had a disappointing tri-series in Pakistan before the World Cup.