T20 World Cup, NZ vs SCO live streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Scotland match?

New Zealand will take on Scotland in match 32 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. This will be the first game of the day, with Team India to take on the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in the evening clash at Abu Dhabi.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand cricket team started their journey in the Super 12 round with a 5-wicket loss at the hands of Pakistan. They, however, came back strongly to thump India by 8 wickets in their second fixture and remain alive in the semi-finals race. In fact, they have a very strong chance to qualify for the last four.

On the other hand, Scotland have had a disappointing run in the main draw of the competition after dominating the warm-up games and the qualifiers. They went down to Namibia and Afghanistan and have a humongous task versus New Zealand, India and Pakistan in their remaining games. Will they spring in a surprise versus the Black Caps?

ALSO READ | NZ vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between New Zealand and Scotland?

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Scotland taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Scotland will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Scotland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Scotland begins at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Never seen captaincy potential in Virat Kohli, says Danish Kaneria as India near elimination in T20 WC

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Scotland?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Scotland will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports