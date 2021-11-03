NZ vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between New Zealand and Scotland?

New Zealand and Namibia will square off against each other in match 32 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE on Wednesday afternoon (November 2). The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand cricket team started their Super 12 round with a loss versus Pakistan. However, they have recovered in style and defeated Virat Kohli-led India by 8 wickets to keep themselves alive in the semi-finals race. As of now, they remain the favourites to be the second team from Pool B to join Pakistan in the semi-finals, however, they will not like to take any game lightly as Afghanistan are also in contention for the last four (India, Namibia and Scotland also remain alive but only mathematically).

The Kiwis will be playing at the same venue, after a gap of two days, whereas Scotland will turn up for their third game in Super 12 after a gap of six days. This will also be Scotland's first-ever game at Dubai and, hence, they will have to adapt to the conditions and surface on offer as quickly as possible.

Match prediction for New Zealand vs Scotland T20 WC clash: Both teams will be looking to chase once again. Being a day game, expect another slow-burning game of cricket. New Zealand will start as overwhelming favourites after hammering India and their well-settled bowling attack will test the Scotland team, whose batsmen average 8.61 with a strike-rate of 85.16.

Both sides last met in the T20 WC during the 2009 edition where the Kiwis emerged on top of Scotland in a rain-marred affair. It remains their only face-off to date.