T20 World Cup, IND vs AUS live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia warm-up match?

After Team India thrashed England by 7 wickets, with an over to spare, in their first warm-up encounter, the Men in Blue will take on Aaron Finch-led Australia in their last practice game ahead of the main draw of the T20 World Cup 2021, in the UAE.

India ticked several boxes in their first warm-up game with R Ashwin being economical (4-0-23-0) whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were among wickets. However, their biggest concern is the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who conceded 54 runs in his quota of overs. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar and Shami were expensive as well.

It will be interesting to see if India gives a chance to Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy and Shardul Thakur versus the Men in Yellow. In the batting department, the one-time winners are spoilt for choices with Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant going bonkers against Jos Buttler-led England. Nonetheless, they will want Captain Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to face more deliveries to attain more game time before the main draw kicks off.

Rohit Sharma is likely to return to the playing XI after being rested versus England. For Australia, they had a narrow win versus New Zealand, by 3 wickets, and will like their batters to convert their starts after their bowlers restricted Kiwis to 158-7. David Warner's form remains a concern whereas Glenn Maxwell is expected to get a look-in.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs Australia taking place?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs Australia will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs Australia begin?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs Australia begins at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs Australia ?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India vs Australia will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD and DD Sports. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between IND vs ENG will be available on Hotstar.