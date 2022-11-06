T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal leaves social media shocked

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was a virtual knockout clash as the winner was guaranteed a place in the semi-finals. With a lot at stake for both sides, Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan’s dismissal has created a lot of controversy among the cricket fans. The wicket proved to be crucial as Pakistan went on to claim the encounter by five wickets.

During the 11th over of the match, Shakib al Hasan was dismissed on the very first ball of his innings as he was judged LBW off the bowling of Shan Masood. Bangladesh did not take a review but the replays showed that the ball came in contact with the edge of the bat before hitting the pads.

Pictures and videos of the dismissal were all over social media within minutes of the incident and several users on Twitter and Facebook criticised the umpire for committing a mistake.

Shakib al Hasan was clearly not out. Cheating by Third Umpire pic.twitter.com/bVvYgPObPC — Angry Foofa 🏹 (@AngryFoofa) November 6, 2022 ×

The match was expected to be a dead rubber but the shocking defeat of South Africa at the hands of Netherlands meant that it was all up for grabs for the two Asian teams. Bangladesh started the match well with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a brilliant half century. However, Shaheen Afridi ended up with four wickets to halt their progress and restrict them to a modest total of 128.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in the semi-finals of the competition while India will face England after they defeated Zimbabwe in the final match of the Group of 12.