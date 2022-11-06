T20 World Cup 2022: Four semi-finalists confirmed as Pakistan beat Bangladesh

The T20 World Cup finally has its four semi-finalists – England, New Zealand, Pakistan and India. The semi-final fixtures will depend on who wins the final Group of 12 match between India and Zimbabwe. If India wins, they will face England and a loss will mean a meeting against New Zealand.

England, India and New Zealand all booked their spot in the final four of the tournament but it took a mammoth effort from Pakistan to script a brilliant comeback after a bad start. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Bangladesh in their final match to narrowly qualify for the knockout stages.

Pakistan will have to wait for all the results to know their opponent in the semi-finals.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday after they chased down a total of 128 with Mohammad Rizwan scoring 32 off 32 balls. Earlier, Shaheen Afridi took four wickets to restrict Bangladesh to a modest total despite Najmul Hossain Shanto slamming a half-century.

Despite losing to South Africa, India always looked well set to reach the next stage of the competition and it was also quite comfortable for England and New Zealand. However, with losses against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan was almost eliminated from this year’s competition.

With the combinations and calculations looking quite negative for the side, Pakistan got a glimmer of hope as South Africa crashed out of the tournament after a shocking loss against Netherlands. The result meant that the Pakistan vs Bangladesh turned into a virtual knockout clash.