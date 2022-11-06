'Almost choked...': Sachin Tendulkar takes a cheeky dig at South Africa as they get knocked out from T20 WC

Netherlands pulled off a massive upset on the final day of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 06) as they stunned South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Netherlands successfully defended the total of 158 runs to beat South Africa by 13 runs and dump them out of the World Cup.

South Africa were one of the favourites to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 2 heading into the final Super 12 game against Netherlands. However, they were knocked out of the competition after the Dutch bowlers produced a brilliant display to restrict the Proteas to 145.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar couldn't help himself from taking a cheeky dig at South Africa after their shocking defeat. Tendulkar took to Twitter to crack a joke around the 'chokers' tag that has been associated with South Africa over the years due to their poor show in decisive World Cup matches.

"Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition," Sachin wrote in a tweet.

Went for breakfast with a friend. Told him we'll go Dutch. He almost choked at the proposition!#SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/kDH1tN5nPJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 6, 2022 ×

Batting first, Netherlands' top-order delivered against South Africa's quality pace attack as openers Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max ODowd (29) posted 58 runs on the board for the first wicket. Quickfire knocks from Tom Cooper (35) and Colin Ackermann (41) then took the Dutch side to a good total of 158 runs in 20 overs.

The bowlers stole the show during South Africa's run chase as Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover combined to run through the Proteas top order. While Glover finished with excellent figures of 3/9 in his two overs, Klaassen picked up a couple of wickets. The duo helped Netherlands restrict South Africa to 145 and end their campaign with a victory.

While Netherlands' victory was not enough for them to secure a spot in the semi-finals, the loss proved decisive for South Africa as they were knocked out from the tournament. After South Africa's defeat confirmed their exit, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in their final Super 12 clash in Adeliade to seal a spot in the semi-finals along with India from Group 2.