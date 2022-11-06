Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by five wickets to miraculously seal semi-final spot in T20 World Cup 2022

Not many had given them a chance of making it to the semi-finals after Pakistan suffered a shock defeat against Zimbabwe and their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. However, the Men in Green have once again managed to live up to their unpredictable tag and pull off the unthinkable.

Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by five wickets in their final fifth Super 12 clash on Sunday (November 06) to secure a spot in the semi-finals out of nowhere. Their fate hanged in a balance heading into the final day of the Super 12 stage in the World Cup with just four points from their first four games.

However, South Africa's shock defeat against Netherlands on Sunday made the equation a simple one for Pakistan. They needed to win against Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals and they did exactly that to stay alive in the tournament and qualify for the knockout stages.

If the last-over defeat against India was bad, Pakistan's morale seemed crushed after their last-ball loss against Zimbabwe. But despite two heart-breaking losses and several lows throughout their Super 12 campaign, luck smiled on Babar Azam & Co. as they pulled off a miraculous entry into the semi-finals of the competition.

Also Read: Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney for alleged sexual assault

Pakistan received a huge favour from Netherlands on Sunday as the Dutch went on to beat South Africa by 13 runs in their final Super 12 game. Their victory kept Pakistan alive in the tournament and gave them a sure-shot chance at qualifying for the semi-finals with a win against Bangladesh.

Some terrific bowling from Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan saw Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to a low-key total of 127 runs before chasing down the target with 11 balls to spare. Openers Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (32) got off to a slow start but a quickfire 18-ball 31 from Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood's 14-ball 24 changed the game in their favour.

Also Read: T20 WC 2022: Netherlands stun South Africa as the Proteas crash out of the world cup

Pakistan moved to the top spot on the Group 2 table with the win as they now have six points from five matches and a better net run rate of +1.028 compared to India, who stil have a game to play against Zimbabwe. India have already qualified for the semi-finals but a win against Zimbabwe will give them the top spot in Group 2.

If India top the group, they will face England in the second semi-final with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the first semi-final. If Pakistan remain on top, they will face England while India will be up against the Kiwis.