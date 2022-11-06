T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney for alleged sexual assault

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on rape charges in Sydney after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he met through a dating application. The Sri Lankan cricket team left Australia on Sunday after getting knocked out from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

The team left without Gunathilaka after he was arrested in the early hours of Sunday by the New South Wales police, who have charged him with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday confirmed the cricketer's arrest from the team's hotel in Sydney and said he was due to appear in court on Monday.

"SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement following his arrest.

Gunathilaka was originally part of Sri Lanka's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 but was ruled out of the tournament during the first round after suffering a hamstring injury. However, he was staying with the rest of the team in Australia while undergoing his recovery.

The New South Wales Police confirmed that the 31-year-old was arrested following the examination of the crime scene. Gunathilaka communicated with the woman on a dating app for several days before meeting her on Wednesday (November 02). The woman alleged she was forced to have sexual intercourse by the Sri Lankan cricketer.

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it is alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022," New South Wales police said in a statement.

"As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday. Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1 am today (Sunday 6 November 2022).

"He was taken to Sydney City Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL [audio visual links] today," it concluded.

The Sri Lankan cricket team left Australian shores on Sunday but Gunathilka, who has faced troubles in the past as well, will remain in the country to abide by the legal proceedings in the case. A court hearing is scheduled for Monday where it will be decided if the cricketer will get bail or be sent into a police remand.