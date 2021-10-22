T20 WC: Sunil Gavaskar decodes reasons behind India's failures in ICC knockouts

Team India will begin their campaign in the main draw of the T20 World Cup 2021, versus arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 (Sunday), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Men in Blue are one of the favourites for the marquee event and will like to win their second title in the seventh edition of the T20 WC.

While Virat Kohli-led India have a daunting line-up, comprising Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, etc., the Indian team will feel the pressure to win the ICC event as they haven't won any major title since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Following that, India have entered the semi-finals in every preceding ICC event, however, couldn't return with the title.

Speaking at length on India's recent struggles in ICC knockouts since 2013 CT win, where they've lost three finals and equal number of semis during this period, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar said they need to change their selection process and pointed out few other important aspects that need to be tweaked.

Gavaskar said on 'Salaam Cricket' show on Sports Tak, "One of India's weaknesses in knockouts has been the selection of final XI. Sometimes, it's also about the mindset. It is often said that 'runs on the board' matter a lot in the final, and that you should bat first. Even if you score 140, it is difficult for the opposition to maintain 7 rpo in the chase; specifically in international cricket."

"We haven't done that (batted first). Batting second invites pressure; if you lose wickets early, you need a consolidation period of 7-8 overs, so it becomes difficult to catch up," he added.

Following their 2013 CT win, India have lost three matches while defending and equal number of games while defending in ICC knockouts.

It will be interesting to see how far the national side goes in the T20 WC 2021. India are placed in Pool B along with Pakistan, Scotland, Namibia, Afghanistan and New Zealand.