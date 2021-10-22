Want to see India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 final, says Sunil Gavaskar

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to get underway from October 23 (Saturday) with Australia set to take on South Africa in Abu Dhabi. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash between the arch-rivals.

Ahead of the face-off between India and Pakistan, predictions have been flowing thick and fast as former cricketers and experts give their take on the game. While sharing his views on the India-Pakistan rivalry, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said he would like to see the two teams reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Gavaskar claimed even the International Cricket Council (ICC) would like to see India and Pakistan reach the final as the viewership will soar dramatically and the hype surrounding the game will be immense.

“I would like to see India in that final, and Pakistan. What else does anybody want? Even the ICC wants India and Pakistan to be in the final,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram also backed India and Pakistan to make it to the last four of the tournament. The legendary fast bowler was asked to pick his semi-finalists and he went with England, India, Pakistan and West Indies as favourites to reach the knockouts.

“New Zealand’s chances really depend on the weather I feel. It is hot now and if it remains like this, it will be difficult for them but then by October, it will be pleasant. For me, the four sides that can reach semis are India, West Indies, Pakistan, and England,” said Akram.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 and will look to get off to a winning start on October 24. India have never lost against Pakistan in the history of T20 World Cup with five wins in five matches.