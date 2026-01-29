/T20 WC 2026 | 'Future is always ice, until it isn’t': Cricket Iceland, withdrawing from race to replace Pak, takes shot at ICC & Scotland

Cricket Iceland has once again come up with a tounge-in-cheek post on social media platform X about replacing Pakistan in upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Amid the uncertainty over Pakistan's participation in the tournament after Bangladesh's ouster, Iceland had offered itself as a potential replacement in place of Pakistan. In their latest post, however, Cricket Iceland has declared their unavailablity to participate in the ICC tournament, citing shortage of time for preparation given their players coming from 'all walks of life.'

Iceland replacing Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026?

Declaring their unavailability to replace Pakistan for the T20 World Cup 2026 with 'a heavy heart,' Cricket Iceland wrote: “Regardless of whether they now withdraw, the short timescales ensure it is impossible for our squad to prepare in the professional manner necessary to compete effectively in this global cricketing spectacle.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The witty post also took a dig at Scotland, which has replaced Bangladesh in the tournament, but failed to get a kit sponsor. Mocking Scotland, Cricket Iceland wrote: "We are not like Scotland and able to turn up on a whim, with no kit sponsor. Our players are from all walks of life and cannot simply drop their occupations to fly halfway around the world to experience temperatures only normally felt in Finnish saunas."

They post also included details about the various jobs their players do when not playing cricket before signing off with a heartmelting hopeful signature: "The future is always ice, until it isn’t. Yours sincerely, Icelandic Cricket Association." Read the full post below:

Paksitan coming to play T20 World Cup or not?