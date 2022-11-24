Switzerland vs Cameroon debut at Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022:  Match predictions, preview and lineup 

When European powerhouse Switzerland plays African team Cameroon in their opening match, they will be prepared to begin their FFIA World Cup 2022 campaign in grand style. With the help of Swiss football players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland will be hoping to get off to a strong start because they know that any mistakes and a match against Brazil later on might hinder their prospects. On the other hand, Cameroon will want to have a successful World Cup debut.

Switzerland vs Cameroon Head to Head at Qatar FIFA WC 2022

The first World Cup match between the two teams, who have never met before, might be a heated one. On paper, Switzerland will be the early favourites, but the former African champions have everything they need to pull off an upset at the Al Janoub Stadium. Denis Zakaria's offensive prowess will be primarily relied upon by Switzerland, with Yann Sommer acting as the last line of defense. Cameroon footballer Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who has Premier League experience, will be a key player, while Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting has been Bayern Munich's top scorer since Robert Lewandowski left. It will be interesting to see who wins the first matchup between the two teams.

Switzerland vs Cameroon Group info at FIFA World Cup 2022

Both sides are aware that any errors might have serious repercussions because Brazil will be waiting for them in the other group games, so they will both try to get off to a strong start in the opening game. After the first game, Switzerland will head to Stadium 974 in Doha to take on five-time champions Brazil. On the same day, Cameroon and Serbia will play, with both teams hoping to earn three points. On Friday, December 2, at Stadium 974 in Doha, an all-European match between Switzerland and Serbia will mark the conclusion of the group stage. At the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Cameroon will play Brazil in the final group stage match before the tournament is over.

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 record details

Switzerland has made a total of 12 appearances in World Cup till now with the first one in 1934. The best result in Quarter-finals was in 1934, 1938 and 1954. While Cameroon has made 8 appearances in World Cup so far with the first one in 1982. The best result for the team came in quarter-finals in 1990.

Switzerland vs Cameroon predicted lineup

Switzerland (4-3-3): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Seferovic, Okafor

Cameroon (4-3-3): Kerrido; Djoufack, Youssoufa, Alain Moukoko, Etta; Ikoung, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Mbah; Marou, Emmanuel, Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting

Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 kick-off date, time and venue

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Matchday 1 encounter between Switzerland and Cameroon will kick-off on Thursday, 24 November at 3:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM localtime. The venue for the clash will take place at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Match prediction: 2-0