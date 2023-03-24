Swiss Open 2023: PV Sindhu loses in second round, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth also crash out

Two-time Olympic medallist, India’s PV Sindhu is knocked out of the ongoing Swiss Open 2023 in the second round. The defending champion isn’t having the best of times on the court as she lost to a 20-year-old Indonesian Putri Kusuma Wardani – going down in three games 15-21, 21-12, and 18-21. On the other hand, Sindhu’s compatriots HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth also suffered defeats in their respective matches in the tournament and are now bowed out.

Besides them, Mithun Manjunath also lost his Round of 16 Match; and with these results, India’s singles contingent has exited the competition.

Sindhu continued her poor run in 2023 as she faced a beating at the hands of young Wardani. While she dominated Sindhu in the first game, the Indian star-shuttler made a comeback in the next game after trailing 6-7 at one stage. Sindhu made it 1-1 after winning the second game 21-12 convincingly. The tides turned in the deciding game as Wardani looked in complete control. Though Sindhu did show some resilience and fought hard for the points, she eventually failed to overcome the challenge and lost the final game (18-21) and the match.

Whereas HS Prannoy also bowed out in the second round, losing to Christo Popov in straight games (8-21, 8-21). Heading into the tournament as one of the favourites to win, Prannoy didn’t live up to the expectations and looked clueless against the French player. His fellow mate, Kidambi Srikanth did put up a fight against Cheuk Yiu Lee of Hong Kong but had to suffer the same fate as he lost his second-round match 22-20, 21-17.