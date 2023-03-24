IPL 2023: Worries mount for KKR as ace seamer doubtful for opening few games due to hamstring injury

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are jolted with yet another blow as ace Kiwi seamer Lockie Ferguson is likely to miss a few early games in the upcoming season due to a hamstring injury. New Zealander will also not appear in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, which starts on March 25th in Auckland.

Following news of Shreyas Iyer remaining doubtful for the complete season due to his persisting back injury, Lockie’s hamstring further dents KKR’s motivation ahead of IPL 2023. Moreover, the overseas duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das will also miss a few games in the beginning as Bangladesh is scheduled to face Ireland in three T20Is and a one-off Test that ends on April 8th.

As reported earlier, three IPL-bound New Zealand players – Ferguson, Glenn Philips, and Finn Allen were supposed to land in India on March 26th; however, with an untimely injury to Lockie, it remains unclear by when he will be deemed fit and available for KKR in IPL 2023, which starts on March 31st.

Regarded as one of the fastest bowlers around Ferguson, alongside Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, got traded from Gujarat Titans (GT) in an all-cash deal ahead of December’s auction. For GT, Ferguson picked up 12 wickets in 13 matches and helped the newly-added franchise lift the trophy in their maiden season.

The right-hand seamer was part of the KKR setup from 2019 to 2021, having played just 18 matches across three seasons, picking 21 wickets. Later, during the 2022 mega auction, Gujarat spent INR 10 crores on him and bagged his service only to trade him in the next season.

As things stand, if Ferguson remains unavailable for the initial few games for KKR, his compatriot Tim Southee could be a sure-starter in the XI alongside Umesh Yadav. Meanwhile, for KKR, the bigger question here remains who lead them in this season? The answers to this shall be out soon as the 16th edition of the cash-rich commences in one week's time.