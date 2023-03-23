Asia Cup 2023: Premier tournament to stay in Pakistan, but India likely to play at THIS neutral venue

The dark cloud on India’s potential venues in the Asia Cup 2023 can finally be lifted as the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) has proposed to allocate India to a neutral venue. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Pakistan Board (PCB) are said to have served ties and moving swiftly towards brokering a resolution that could have both teams playing their tournament matches against each other outside Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in September and will see both India and Pakistan grouped together. The two arch-rivals are set to meet at least once while there could be potential two more meetings between the sides, including the final. India who last visited the terror-affected nation in 2008 are determined not to visit Pakistan despite them being the host.

Neutral venue on agenda

While India won’t be visiting Pakistan, they are likely to play their matches at a neutral venue including the headline clash against the hosts. The proposed neutral venues include Oman, UAE and Sri Lanka. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, England could also serve as an alternative if both BCCI and PCB agree to take the Asia Cup outside Asia.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-over format with the tournament lasting for 13 days. India and Pakistan are grouped together while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are paired in the other group.

Committee to decide Asia Cup schedule

As it stands, a small working group has been formed with the brief of creating a schedule and travel plan agreeable to all participating countries as well as the broadcaster before a final call is taken. The weather is likely to play a key role in determining the second venue outside of Pakistan, though there will be keenness among the Asian venues to host high-profile India-Pakistan games.

The Asia Cup has recently developed a tradition to get hosted a neutral venue with UAE being the likely option. Last year Sri Lanka were unable to host the Asia Cup due to political and financial crisis while India also had to relinquish hosting the tournament in 2018 with the political tension between them and Pakistan. This year could be no different as India try to conquer the continental crown while a bigger prize in the form of the ODI World Cup also awaits in October.

