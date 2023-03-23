Former IPL teammates Virat Kohli and Marcus Stoinis collide during India-Australia Chennai ODI - WATCH

Virat Kohli and headlines go hand in hand, be it for the best of reasons or for the ones he would want to stay away from. This time, it’s for the second reason. During the final ODI between India and Australia in Chennai, Kohli seemed to bump into Australia all-rounder and his former IPL teammate Marcus Stoinis. Though it looked like all was done in good humour, Marcus walked away with a cheeky smile, whereas Kohli gave a typical Kohli reaction.

It happened during the 21st over of India’s chase when Stoinis bowled a dot ball to KL Rahul, and while he was returning to his bowling crease, Kohli and him just collided, hitting shoulders and then walking past each other.

You can watch the video here -

Coming to the match, Kohli and Stoinis both starred for their teams. While Kohli scored the highest for India, hitting 54, Stoinis returned with one for 41 in addition to hitting 25 in the first innings.

Australia batted first in Chennai and got off to a flyer with Mitchell Marsh taking the bowlers to the cleaners. The man in form slammed boundaries at will and even came close to scoring yet another fifty but fell short by three runs.

Hardik Pandya provided India with early breaks picking three wickets in quick succession. Spinners then took over the stage with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav chipping in with wickets, but even they couldn’t stop the Aussies to post a fighting total of 269 in the first innings.

India’s chase was right on the track as Gill cracked the code against Mitchell Starc, hitting glorious drives and flicks for boundaries. Following a good start, India lost wickets in pairs at regular intervals, causing trouble in retaining momentum.