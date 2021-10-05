Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan have relaxed after getting India cap: Sunil Gavaskar on MI stars' struggles in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians (MI) stars Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have both been out of form in the UAE leg of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Their struggles in the middle-order has become a concern for Mumbai Indians as the Rohit Sharma-led side remains at the seventh spot on the points table at present, with little chance of making it to the playoffs.

Suryakumar, who has been one of the consistent run-getters for Mumbai Indians over the past few years, has managed to notch up 222 runs in 12 matches so far and his failure to deliver has cost the side dearly in crucial matches in UAE. Kishan, on the other hand, has been dropped from the playing XI after a string of poor performances.

The left-hand wicket-keeper batsman has so far played only eight matches this season and has scored only 107 runs. Both Kishan and Suryaumar had earned their maiden India caps earlier this year, riding on their super show in the IPL. They have also been named in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

However, their poor form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 ahead of the World Cup has raised concerns for the Indian team as well. Batting legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels both Ishan and Suryakumar have become relaxed after their India debuts and need to give themselves some time out in the middle to avoid making wrong shot selections.

“I think it looks to me like, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have just relaxed a little bit after getting the India cap. They might not have, but some of the shots they are playing – it looks like they are trying to play these big shots just because they are India players," said Gavaskar on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"Sometimes what happens is, you gotta give yourself a little bit of time, and you gotta get your shot selection right. And I think that is where they have missed this time around, where their shot selection has not been exactly correct, and that’s why they’ve got out cheaply," he added.

Mumbai Indians have 10 points from 12 matches so far this season but their net run rate is the worst among all four teams in contentions for the final spot in the playoffs. They will face Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining two matches to ensure a spot in the top four.

