'Superman': Virat Kohli compliments AB de Villiers' innings against KKR

RCB skipper called his fellow batsman AB de Villiers for his genius innings against KKR on Monday. The South African's 73 runs off 33 balls powered the Royal Challengers to 194.

Aussie spearhead Pat Cummins had given away 19 runs in his first three overs but he ended up conceding 38 runs after four overs after de Villiers smacked two sixes and a four in the 17th over of the Bangalore innings.

“Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch,” India captain Kohli, who will take his team to Australia for a full series later this year, said of de Villiers after the match in Sharjah.

“Only AB can do what he did. It was a fabulous knock. We were looking at 160-165, and it was only thanks to his genius we got to 194.

“I was happy we could string together a partnership, and mine was the best seat to watch from,” said Kohli, who was content playing second fiddle to the South African with an unbeaten 33.

Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to win a massive 82-run win against the Kolkata Knight Riders and currently are third in the points table.