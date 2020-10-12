IPL 2020: de Villiers and bowlers shine as RCB thrash KKR by 82 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the 28th match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to bat first. Padikkal and Finch gave a good start to the Royals. Virat Kohli seemed out of touch as he just hit one ball to the boundary. Finch hit 47 runs off 37 balls. Padikkal was the first man to depart. He scored 32 runs off 23 balls. However, the pace was slow until De Villiers arrived. AB de Villiers' 73 runs off 33 balls single-handedly powered the Challengers to 194 runs. The bowlers initially showed discipline restricting batsmen from hitting boundaries until AB de Villiers arrived.

Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a slow start and lost too many wickets at the beginning itself. Debutant Tom Banton was the first to depart after being bowled by Saini. Shubman Gill scored the most of the runs for KKR after scoring 34 runs off 25 balls. However, KKR kept losing wickets putting the pressure on the remaining batsmen. Andre Russell tried hitting the shots across the boundaries but ended up losing his wicket too. Chris Morris, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal played a vital role in restricting KKR to 112/9.

With this massive win, RCB manages to compensate their mammoth NRR loss they suffered against KXIP. They now sit on the third position pushing the Knight Riders to the fifth in the points table.

AB de Villiers was named the Player of the Match for his blistering batting performance.