Steve Smith batting 'pain-free' after taking cortisone injection for injury ahead of India ODIs and World Cup

Australian batter Steve Smith is feeling 'no pain' in his wrist after taking a cortisone injection as he gears up for the three-match ODI series against India ahead of ODI World Cup. Smith is part of both India and World Cup squad for Australia after missing out South Africa ODI series due to wrist injury. The batter had suffered the blow to his wrist during the Lord's Test in Ashes earlier this year and had subsequently missed out on South Africa's white-ball tour.

"I was in a brace for a couple of weeks, just trying to limit the movement, which once I got that off it hadn't really made a big difference to be honest," said Smith to Nine newspapers at an event in Sydney. "Then I got a cortisone in it last Thursday, and that has made a big difference. So I've had a couple of sessions back batting now and it feels pretty normal."

Explaining on the effect of the injection, Smith said: "I inside-edged a couple of balls in the nets the other day and my bat turned sharp, and I was like 'oh, that was hurting before' and it wasn't hurting anymore. So that's a real positive, and I feel as though I can play all my shots and there's no pain at all."

The Australian team is currently facing a lot of injury concerns with latest being Travis Head who suffered a hand fracture in the ongoing series against South Africa. With Head now uncertain for the World Cup, Smith could return to his favorite number three slot in the line-up.

"I think I average 55 at three, or something like that, so it's definitely my preferred spot. But I'll do whatever the team needs," he said. "White-ball cricket, you'd love to bat as high as you can, so we'll see what they want to do."

Australia play India in three ODIs starting September 22 before ODI World Cup which is set to start next month on October 5.

