'Not capable of being in team if...,' says former Pakistan batter Younis Khan on skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket is getting mired in all sorts of controversies ahead of the ODI World Cup which scheduled to start next month on October 5. While Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been criticised for his captaincy during the Asia Cup, there have been reports of rift between him and players as well after Men in Green crashed out post losing to Sri Lanka.

Babar was most criticised for letting foot off the pedal during group stage match against India in the regional tournament. Pakistan pacers had pinned India down at 66/4 in nearly 17 overs when decided to go with Shadab Khan despite the spinner not being effective.

Speaking on the issue, former Pakistan great Younis Khan said that there's 'pattern' in the side that we think about winning combinations a lot and not use back-up. Younis gave the example of Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed to support his argument.

“Even if we were facing Namibia, we were more focused on keeping the winning combination. In our culture, we think, 'if Sarfaraz is the wicketkeeper, Rizwan shouldn't be there because it will create pressure on Sarfaraz, and vice-versa'. Similarly, say, if Babar Azam is the captain of the team, Younis Khan -- being the batter of similar stature -- can't be vice-captain because it would put Babar in pressure,” Younis said on ARY News.

“If you can't handle this pressure, you are not capable of being in the national team. Then, it will be difficult. Just do your homework! Captaincy isn't a very big deal actually. If your bowler isn't performing well in a particular situation, you should know how to utilise him. You can't follow a certain pattern everywhere in this day and age. Batters now have a plan. Even now, nothing has gone wrong. Address the grey areas. Don't back someone just because he is a fan favourite,” said Younis further.

Pakistan will next face New Zealand on September 29 in a World Cup warm-up game before a second tie against Australia on October 3. They start their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign on October 6 against Netherlands.

