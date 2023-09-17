'No unity,' says former Pakistan keeper Moin Khan amid reports of rift between Babar Azam and players

Amid the reports of a possible rift between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and rest of the players, former Pak keeper Moin Khan said that it's good that matters came out before the World Cup. Khan gave the argument that the conflicts can be rectified before the next month's World Cup and develop unity.

“It’s good that such matters have come out before the big tournament. So that, you can rectify and improve conduct. This will develop unity. The issues should not happen during matches. This does not send a good vibe that such reports are coming out in the media about fight, argument in the dressing room,” Khan told Geo TV in a recent conversation.

“The handling has not been right. If somebody has an issue with Babar or if he is not handling the issue in the right manner in the absence of the head coach or director of cricket, who is not with the team it is very unfortunate. It’s their job to intervene to handle such situation,” he added.

Pakistan, which were ranked no. 1 going into the Asia Cup 2023, crashed out of the tournament after losing to Sri Lanka in a virtual semi-final. Moin, speaking about Pakistan's body language, said that there was no unity among the players on the field and everyone was scattered.

“We saw in the entire tournament, I’ve commented about it earlier as well… no player walked towards Babar. Neither Rizwan came to him, nor even the vice-captain was coming to him. No one was going to him. It felt everyone was scattered, there was no unity,” said Moin.

According to recent reports from multiple news agencies, Babar told players they were not playing responsibly in the aftermath of the close defeat. A win for Pakistan could have seen them play in September 17 final against arch-rivals India but they famously lost on the final ball against Sri Lanka.

