Asia Cup 2023: Axar Patel officially ruled out of Colombo finale against Sri Lanka; Washington Sundar roped in

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially ruled out Axar Patel from the Asia Cup 2023 finale against Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17. The blow comes after Axar had sustained a hamstring niggle and was hit multiple times on his wrist. Washington Sundar, already in Colombo is likely to play in his place on Sunday in a wildcard entry. The Indian team will be particularly aware of the Axar situation as the ODI World Cup is less than a month away.

"Mr. Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday."

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad," read the statement by BCCI.

Axar played a valiant knock of 42 runs on Friday as India lost narrowly in the dead-rubber Super Four clash against Bangladesh. He though struggled with hamstring issues with team management deciding to give SOS a call to Sundar. He traveled to Colombo in Sri Lanka and trained with the squad as they prepared for the final on Sunday.

India target seventh Asia Cup

The record champions of the continental championship will target a record seventh title against the hosts on Sunday. India will come into the contest with a narrow defeat against Bangladesh while Sri Lanka booked their place in the summit clash in a last-ball finish against Pakistan. India will bank on the services of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli while KL Rahul is also in excellent touch, having returned to the team after a long injury layoff.

On the horizon, Sri Lanka also have an injury issue as Maheesh Theekshana will sit out with a hamstring injury. He was ruled on Saturday after scans revealed the extent of the injury with them now in reinforcements. They will target back-to-back Asia Cup titles having won the 20-over version in 2022.

