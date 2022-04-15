SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 match prediction: Who will win Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to continue their winning run as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. On the other hand, KKR were looking quite dominant with back-to-back wins in the tournament but succumbed to an overwhelming defeat against Delhi Capitals.

Abhishek Sharma was the top performer for SRH in the last two games while Kane Williamson found his form during the win against Gujarat Titans. The SRH bowlers were able to restrict the GT batsmen to a decent score with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan with the best figures.

It has been quite a turnaround for Williamson & Co as they lost their two opening matches but with a fine run of form in the next two, they have bounced back in the tournament with four points.

On the other hand, KKR were looking quite comfortable with the bowling attack performing extremely well but it did not click against Delhi Capitals. The bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the DC openers and although Shreyas Iyer did try to fight back with a gritty half century, KKR fell well short of the target and were handed their second defeat of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Match prediction for SRH vs KKR clash: With SRH finding a fresh lease of form in the last couple of games, they will certainly start the encounter with a slight advantage. The weak point for KKR in their last match was the bowling attack and with SRH mainly taking a cautious approach towards the opponents in the powerplay overs, it may prove difficult for KKR to take early wickets in the game.