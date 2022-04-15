IPL 2022: Will Shreyas Iyer make any changes? Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to get back to winning ways as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. They were looking like a solid title contender but were completely outplayed by Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter with the bowling attack taking a serious hit.

It was a disappointing outing for both the batsmen and bowlers as they could not live up to their billing. Everyone except for Sunil Narine went for big runs as David Warner and Prithvi Shaw ran riot for Delhi Capitals and while chasing, skipper Shreyas Iyer was the only one to score a half century.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will be a tough challenge for the KKR bowlers once again as the opponent batsmen are quite in form and it make prompt them to make a number of changes.

Ajinkya Rahane may get a last chance at the top of the order along with Venkatesh Iyer who is also in search of some form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings and Nitish Rana will create a core in the middle order and a lot will be expected from the well-known options.

The duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will once again be the destructive options in the lower middle order with Pat Cummins also offering a brilliant all-rounder option for KKR.

In the bowling department, Umesh Yadav and Rasikh Salam are once again expected to be the pace duo for the franchise while Varun Chakaravarthy will be the main spin option for the side.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy