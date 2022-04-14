'Almost superhuman': Virat Kohli takes top spot in Australia legend's ranking of 'Fab Five' in Tests

Former Australia batsman Shane Watson picked Virat Kohli as the first name when asked about the Top 5 batsman in Test cricket right now. Kohli has not enjoyed the best run of form in the recent past but Watson placed him ahead of Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam.

During the ‘ICC Review’ show, Watson was asked to give his list for the five top batsmen in the longest format of the game and he picked the ‘superhuman’ Kohli as his top pick.

"In Test match cricket, I am always going to say Virat Kohli. It's nearly superhuman, what he is able to do because he has such high intensity every time he goes out to play,” he told Isa Guha.

In second place, he went with Pakistan’s Babar Azam who has proven his mettle in the last few series against various oppositions and Watson praised his adaptability while playing Test cricket.



"Babar Azam is playing incredibly well. It's great to be able to see how he has adapted his game to really move his game to Test cricket as well. Babar Azam would probably be No.2 at the moment."

Compatriot Steve Smith found himself in the third position according to Watson’s list but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was placed one place lower due to his recent injury issues.

"Steve Smith has just started to come off a little bit. It looks like Smith has really started to play for time a little bit more and is not putting as much pressure on the bowlers as he did when was at his absolute best. For me, Steve has dropped down that list a little bit.”

"Kane Williamson has had a few elbow issues. Kane knows his game inside out and knows how to put pressure on bowlers in any conditions," Watson explained.

