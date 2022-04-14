Wives were sent with Pakistan players to keep an eye on them during 2012 tour of India: Ex-PCB chairman

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has claimed that it was the decision of the cricket governing body to send the wives of the Pakistan cricketers during their last tour of India in 2012 along with the players.

Ashraf said that the aim of the move was to keep an eye on the Pakistan cricketers and avoid any possible controversies during the series which took place in December – January.

"During my time when our team went on a tour to India, I advised that all the wives of the players will accompany them. This decision was taken so that no controversy could be created as Indian media is always on the lookout for that. The wives meant to also keep a check on the players," Ashraf told Cricket Pakistan.

"Everyone took it in a nice manner and went to India. Everyone remained disciplined. Everytime a Pakistan team had toured India, their country would always try to trap us and tarnish the image of our players and country. So that was avoided."

The tour comprised of three ODIs and two T20Is. Pakistan were able to clinch the ODI series with wins in Chennai and Kolkata but the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw. Ashraf also said that the BCCI had said that the Indian cricket team will play a return series but that never happened.

"We should always try to restore ties with the Indian government in regards to cricket. The biggest advantage we have right now is that General Bajwa is currently occupying the position and he himself wants to see Pakistan cricket prosper, Ashraf said.

"They invited us for a short series and once we went there, I met with BCCI chairman at the time Narayanaswami Srinivasan. He promised India's participation on Pakistan soil granted if fool proof security is given."