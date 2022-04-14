IPL 2022: James Neesham to debut? Rajasthan Royals predicted XI against Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to continue their dominant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as they take on Gujarat Titans in a clash of two high-flying teams in the tournament.

Sanju Samson & Co jumped to the top of the IPL 2022 points table with their third victory in four matches as they held their nerve in the final over to beat Lucknow Super Giants.

Shimron Hetmyer was at his destructive best while youngster Kuldeep Sen bowled a perfect last over to clinch the game in their favour.

In the bowling department, there were a number of good performances but Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show with an impressive four-wicket haul.

However, against Gujarat Titans, the Royals may look to strengthen their middle order with another overseas all-rounder option in order to boost both their batting and bowling units.

Devdutt Pallikal is expected to open the batting with the brilliant Jos Buttler with Sanju Samson coming at No 3 and West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer comes after the skipper in the batting line-up.

Rassie van de Dussen was unable to perform well in the last encounter and although James Neesham can be a possible replacement, he is expected to get one more game for the franchise.

Riyan Parag and Kuldeep Sen are the young stars at the heart of the side while Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will be looking to add their ever-growing tally of wickets.

Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna are expected to be the pure fast bowling options in the Rajasthan Royals side.

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal