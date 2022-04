KL Rahul, who is leading Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2022, holds the record for smashing the fastest fifty in the history of the tournament. Rahul notched up a half-century of just 14 balls while playing for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in 2018. Pat Cummins recently played a blinder for KKR against Mumbai Indians to equal Rahul's record in the ongoing season. Here is a look at the batters with the fastest fifties in IPL history.