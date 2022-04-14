RR vs GT, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans clash?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have both enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. There is little to separate both sides on the points table s they have bagged three wins each from their first four matches and have six points to their name. The two teams will lock horns in match no.24 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 14).

After bagging three wins in a row in their first three matches, Gujarat Titans slipped to their first defeat in the tournament in their last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gujarat bowlers failed to defend a total of 162 runs as SRH bagged their second win on the trot. Despite being in fine form this season, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson both went wicket-less in the game.

Gujarat Titans bowlers will hope to produce an improved show against the Royals, who have a number of in-form batters in Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal among others. Shimron Hetmyer has also managed to find his groove and can single-handedly take down any bowling attack on his day.

The battle between the pace attacks of the two teams will be the one to watch out for. While the Royals have the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishana and Navdeep Saini in their line-up, the Titans have Shami, Ferguson and young Darshan Nalkande, who will be raring to make an impact.

However, the spinners in both sides have been far more successful in the middle overs. While Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 11 wickets and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far, Rashid Khan has six wickets to his name in four games for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans will be looking to bounce back to winnings ways after a defeat in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Rajasthan Royals will be looking to continue their winning run after defeating Lucknow Super Giants in their last game.

RR vs GT, IPL 2022 prediction:

Rajasthan Royals have been enjoying a confident run in the ongoing IPL 2022 with their batters and bowlers both impressing in the tournament so far. However, Gujarat Titans will be a difficult team to beat for RR considering the momentum on their side. Gujarat Titans might come out on top against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.