Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will go up against each other in match no. 24 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday (April 14). Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have managed three wins out of their first four matches in the season so far and have six points each.

Rajasthan Royals have ridden on the top-notch form of the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to post big runs on the board while their bowlers have been delivering consistent performances. Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin have formed a formidable spin pair while the pace attack consisting of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini has been on the money.

Gujarat Titans will be looking to replace Matthew Wade with Rahmanullah Gurbaz as an opener after the Australian batter has failed to provide good starts at the top. The likes of Shubman Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia have been the silver lining in the batting department for the Titans.

The Titans also have a lethal pace attack consisting of the likes of Mohammed Shami, Pandya and Lockie Ferguson and will be banking on their fast bowlers to restrict RR cheaply at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. While RR defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their last game, GT suffered their first defeat against SRH in their last outing.

Also Read: RR vs GT, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans clash?

Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2022:

Head-to-head:

Gujarat Titans are playing their debut season in the Indian Premier League and will be facing Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Stats:

RR spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have both dismissed David Miller thrice in the IPL. Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has a great record against Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer, both of whom have been in terrific form this season. Rashid has dismissed the duo four times each in IPL.

Trivia:

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan have been two of the most prolific wicket-takers in the IPL over the last five years. The duo is only behind Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the list of highest wicket-takers in the league in the last five years.

Also Read: KL Rahul to Pat Cummins: Batters with fastest fifties in IPL history

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal



Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

