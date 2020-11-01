'Sir told me...': Ishan Kishan talks about Rahul Dravid's advice that helped him in UAE

Batting legend Rahul Dravid, often dubbed as 'The Wall', has been crucial in grooming India's next generation in the sport. His coaching stints for the U-19 team and India A have been lauded by many.

Mumbai Indians' young gun Ishan Kishan, who played an amazing knock of unbeaten 74 in 47 balls to help them win against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Kishan recalled Dravid's advice after the win. According to the young player, Dravid's advice helped him in the UAE during IPL 2020.

"My mom must get the credit for the food she gives me, that makes me so powerful, and sometimes even I’m surprised how my sixes carry such a long way," Kishan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"My coaches told me that playing shots on the off-side is important, and that wasn’t my strength initially, and I knew, even Rahul sir told me that I need to work on my off-side shots so I’ve been working on that this season and thankfully it’s showing in the match situation now,” he further added.

"It was not as easy as it looked. The ball wasn’t coming on so I had to keep rotating the strike and then take them apart later. It all depends on the practice sessions, and how you train I wanted to keep my shape and hit sixes," Ishna Kishan said.

On being asked if he likes batting as an opener, Ishan Kishan said: "I enjoy batting everywhere, wherever the management wants me to bat. At this level you have to be able to adapt."