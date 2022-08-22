Shubman Gill breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record after brilliant 130-run knock against Zimbabwe

Team India batter Shubman Gill finally brought an end to his century drought in international cricket as he slammed his maiden international century for India in their ongoing 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. Gill, who made his debut for India in 2019, had come close to scoring his maiden ton on a few occasions but ended up missing the triple-figure mark by a whisker.

Gill came out to bat at number three for India after the departure of skipper KL Rahul. He took little time in settling down and went on to notch up his first ODI hundred off just 82 balls. Gill finished with 130 off 97 balls laced with 15 fours and a six. The stylish right-hander looked in sublime control and played some brilliant strokes around the ground.

Despite India losing wickets regularly on one end, Gill looked in flawless touch as he took the Zimbabwe bowlers to the cleaners. He combined with Ishan Kishan (50) to share a solid stand of 140 runs for the third wicket to help India post a total of 289 runs on the board in 50 overs.

With his stunning 130-run knock, Gill also broke Sachin Tendulkar's 24-year-old record. The young Indian batter surpassed Tendulkar's tally of 127 runs to register the best ODI score by an Indian batter in Zimbabwe. Tendulkar had slammed an unbeaten 127 off 130 balls in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 1998

Highest ODI scores by Indians in Zimbabwe:

Shubman Gill - 130

Sachin Tendulkar 127

Ambati Rayudu 124

Yuvraj Singh 120

Shikhar Dhawan 116

Gill has been in absolutely phenomenal form so far in 2022. The 22-year-old has scored 471 runs in total seven international matches across formats this year at a brilliant average of 78.50. He had missed out on a hundred during India's tour of West Indies last month when he had scored an unbeaten 98 and was denied his maiden ton due to rain affecting the match in Port of Spain.