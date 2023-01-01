Shahid Afridi aims to follow BCCI's footsteps by bringing in 'This' change in Pakistan cricket

PCB’s new interim chief selector Shahid Afridi aims to make a few changes to the setup before his tenure ends. The newly-appointed boss of the selection committee is planning to bring in the change that BCCI and even the English Cricket Board brought in some time back. Addressing the media on Saturday, December 31st , Afridi said he wants to improve bench strength by making two separate teams.

"I want to create two teams for Pakistan before my tenure ends in order to improve bench strength," Afridi said.

Having lost two Test series at home last year – one against Australia (0-1) and other against England (0-3), Pakistan cricket struggled to leave a mark in the longer-format particularly. Afridi says the need to increase and the improve the bench is upon him now.

It was following the setback loss against England that Ramiz Raja as the PCB chairman and Muhammad Wasim as the head of the selection committee were sacked. As the New Zealand series was just about to begin, Najam Sethi – the new PCB chief, appointed Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector alongside Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as members of the committee.

Upon taking up the role, Afridi said he approached players and spoke to them individually. It was during then he realized that there was a lack of communication which was hampering the selection dilemma in the team. Also, it was earlier reported that out-of-favour opener Fakhar Zaman and batter Harris Sohail are also added to the list of probables for New Zealand ODIs.

Speaking on all of this in detail. Shahid said, “I feel like there was a lack of communication in the past. I got to know about the issues of players by speaking to them individually. I directly spoke to Haris and Fakhar and took their Tests. I believe there should be a direct line of communication between the players and the selection committee."