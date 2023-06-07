Serie A: Angel Di Maria leaves Juventus after one season, likely to follow Karim Benzema in Saudi Pro League

Argentine World Cup winner player Angel Di Maria has left Italian giants Juventus after one year, bringing to an end his short stint at the helm of the record Serie A champions on Wednesday (June 7). Juventus, who finished seventh in the Serie A after a point deduction, signed Di Maria on a free transfer in 2022 after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end. He is now anticipated to move to the Saudi Pro League, where his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema now resides after a big-money move to Al-Ittihad. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ángel Di María (@angeldimariajm) Di Maria bids Farewell “I have come to the end of a difficult and complicated period,” wrote Di Maria on Instagram.

“I leave safe in the knowledge I gave my all for the club to continue winning titles, but it was not possible. I leave with a bitter taste at not having succeeded, but with the joy of bringing with me many friends in this marvellous locker room that I was part of.

“Thank you to all my teammates for the affection they showed me from the first day, I always felt at home. I salute all the Juventini for their daily affection.

“A big hug. I will carry you in my heart.” Di Maria’s time at Juve The decision was largely influenced by Juventus’ inability to qualify for the Champions League next campaign. The club had a decent season in Serie A before a point deduction saw them finish seventh in the league. They will play in the UEFA Conference League next season and could face further sanctions if they are found guilty of different charges for which an investigation is underway.

Di Maria’s Juventus also faced a poor season in the Champions League where they faced elimination in the group stage. Their demotion in the Europa League was the silver lining as they made it to the semifinals before eventual champions Sevilla got the better of them.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Virat Kohli hopes for another Rohit Sharma century at the Oval

It is now expected that Di Maria could follow in the footsteps of Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League. There are also talks of N’Golo Kante’s departure from Chelsea to Saudi Arabia as reports have suggested he could join the league after a delegation of the Al-Ittihad arrived in London.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE