Rohit Sharma to lead India in New Zealand T20I series; Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami likely to be rested

Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri had both hinted at Rohit Sharma taking over as the new captain of the Indian team in T20Is post the end of the Shastri-Kohli era. While Shastri has stepped down as the head coach of the Indian team, Kohli will not be leading India again in T20Is having relinquished the post of captain in the shortest format after India's final game against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday.

India endured a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 as the Men in Blue bowed out of the tournament from the group stages after three wins and two defeats in their five Super 12 matches. Rohit is reportedly set to be appointed as India's full-time captain in T20Is beginning from the New Zealand series at home later this month after Kohli's decision to leave captaincy.

As per a report in the Times of India, Rohit, who is currently the vice-captain of the Indian team in the limited-overs format, will lead the side in the T20I series against Kane Williamson's men in India. The likes of Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested from the T20I series against New Zealand.

As per the report, Kohli will be also taking rest and not playing the first Test match against New Zealand where Rohit will lead the side while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will remain his deputy. Kohli will return to lead the side in the second Test against the Kiwis. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against New Zealand at home post the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

BCCI is expected to announce the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand this week along with India's permanent skipper in the T20Is keeping the next T20 World Cup in mind which will be played in Australia in 2022. Rohit, who is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with five titles to his name, has been backed by many to take over the mantle from Kohli.

Meanwhile, Shastri will be replaced by the legendary Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian team. Dravid will take over the reins from Shastri in the New Zealand series and will look to get India off to a winning start in their first white-ball assignment since the T20 World Cup 2021.