Rohit reacts for the first time after being replaced as India ODI skipper, says 'love playing...'

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma has given his first statement after being replace by Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper. The move was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by keeping future, ODI World Cup 2027 specifically, in mind by which Rohit would be touching 40. The former skipper, however, has been named in the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia along with Virat Kohli. Both the players have announced their retirement from Tests and T20Is, and are available only for the 50-over cricket.
The former skipper, on the sidelines of an award ceremony, spoke for the first time after being replaced as the ODI skipper, He touched upon various topics including India's Champions Trophy 2025 win - the second consecutive ICC trophy won by India under Rohit after the T20 World Cup 2024 win.
"I love playing against Australia, love going there, people in Australia love cricket a lot," Rohit said about the upcoming white-ball tour Down Under. Notably, it was after Test tour of Australia in December-January earlier this year that Rohit decided to call time on his white ball career.
Rohit has played 30 ODIs in Australia and has scored 1,328 runs - only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 1,491 runs and one more than Kohli's 1,327 runs in 29 matches. Rohit has also hit five tons in ODIs Down under - the joint most by a visiting batter along with Virat Kohli and former Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. Rohit's highest individual score of 171 not out is also the sixth highest among all batters in an ODI Down Under and second highest by a visiting batter behind England's Joe Root who had scored 180.