  Prithvi Shaw hits 181 vs Mumbai but makes headlines for grabbing Musheer Khan's collar – Watch Video

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Oct 08, 2025, 13:31 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 13:31 IST
The incident occurred in the 74th over after Shaw’s dismissal, the video of which is circulating on the internet.

Prithvi Shaw is back making headlines in Indian Cricket. If his 181 against Mumbai in a friendly game wasn’t worthy enough to grab attention, his on-field antics, which were avoidable, surely were. The out-of-favour Indian opener roared back to form with his superlative knock for Maharashtra, but getting involved in a heated exchange with his former Ranji teammate (at Mumbai) Musheer Khan again brought him to bad light. The incident occurred in the 74th over after Shaw’s dismissal, the video of which is circulating on the internet.

Just after Shaw got caught near the square leg boundary, he rushed towards Musheer, raising his bat and trying to grab his collar. The players and the officials rushed to separate them, with one of the on-field officials dragging Shaw out of the scene.

Watch Video -

Those present at the scene admitted that Shaw’s reaction was loud because of the constant and intense sledging aimed towards him on the opening day. A Cricbuzz report suggests that it was the send-off that triggered Shaw, who took offence and chased Musheer.

"It's a practice match. They are all former teammates. Such things happen. It's all ok now and there is no issue," said Ankit Bhawne, Maharashtra’s captain, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, after Maharashtra opted to bat first in Gahunje, Pune, opener Shaw made the day and innings about himself, slamming a brilliant 181 off 220 balls, including 21 fours and three sixes.

Sharing a 305-run stand with Arshin Kulkarni, who also hit 186 off just 140 balls, hammering 33 fours and four sixes, the pair helped their score read 430 for three at the time of his dismissal.

