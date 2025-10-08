/SHOCKING! Cummins, Head offered ‘life-changing money’ to quit Australian cricket

In a shocking revelation, Pat Cummins and Travis Head were informally offered 'life-changing' money to quit Australian cricket for the franchise-based T20 leagues worldwide. An unnamed Indian Premier League (IPL) team group reportedly offered Cummins (32) and Head (31) $10 million (AUD) each, early this year, to step aside from international cricket and play in the T20 leagues worldwide. The global cricket stars, however, rejected that offer, showing commitment to the national team. A Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) report first broke this news, shocking the cricketing fraternity.



Meanwhile, Australia’s top stars continue to be targeted by franchise owners and leagues, who offer them significantly higher salaries than their national contracts, which, on average, read $1.5m per year.



Captain Cummins earns about $3 million from national commitments and captaincy duties. In the cash-rich IPL, where he leads SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Cummins' earnings are $3.7m, with Head, who also features for the same franchise, bagging about $1.2m.



The report also states that Head, in a conversation with the outlet, confirmed this approach, while committing to representing Australia and his franchise teams in the IPL and the BBL.



“Currently I’m playing for Australia, and I don’t see a timeline where I can play anything (else) really,” Head said to SMH. “The IPL takes a big chunk of things, and I want to commit as much as I can to Australia. I missed a tour in the West Indies for some rest, which I needed.



“Ideally, I wouldn’t want to do that, but in the current situation we’re in, we need to plan the year out. If I’m missing cricket for Australia, I’m not going to fill in games in the Major League Cricket or the Hundred (in the UK),” he continued.



Meanwhile, with the IPL franchises expanding with teams across different T20 leagues, including in South Africa’s SA20, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), America’s Major League Cricket (MLC) and the International League T20, played in the UAE, chances of more reports around players being approached are likely to increase.



Head and Cummins endured a busy schedule last year, playing the IPL 2024, the T20 World Cup in the Americas and MLC, all back-to-back.

