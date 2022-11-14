'Rohit only decided where to hide...': Former pacer on Hitman's captaincy after India's T20 WC campaign

India's run in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition remains a big talking point. After the end of the tournament in Australia, with England beating Pakistan in the final, former cricketers and experts of the game continue to dwell on Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue's campaign Down Under.

India beat Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Netherlands but lost to South Africa (in a low-scoring thriller) and England in a one-sided semi-final contest in Adelaide. Atul Wassan, India's ex-pacer, has now joined the bandwagon and opined on Rohit's captaincy as well as on calls taken by the Indian team management. Further, he opined that India will gain nothing from retaining Rohit as the T20I captain.

"We could see two level of cricketers. At least something should have happened. You can't even find a fault. I feel that you can't blame the captaincy. Afterall, it was the team management that was taking all decisions. Rohit Sharma did not take a single call. He only decided where to hide on the field," former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan told ABP News.

Also read: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant? Former chief selector names India's captain for 2024 T20 World Cup

On Rohit's future as captain in the shortest format, with the next T20 WC in 2024, Wassan said, ""Yes, I feel so (that Rohit's time as India's T20 captain is over). You always plan between two World Cups and I don't think Indian cricket will gain anything by retaining him as captain. We won't get any return for such an investment. You have two options in front of you - Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. I am still besides myself, can't believe what happened. I felt as if India batted in Adelaide and England in Sharjah."

Amid criticism on Rohit, calls for making Hardik Pandya the new T20I captain is growing with each passing day. Hardik will lead a second-stringed Indian T20I team in the forthcoming New Zealand tour.