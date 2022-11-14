Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant? Former chief selector names India's captain for 2024 T20 World Cup

India's run in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition ended with a heavy defeat at the hands of eventual winners England in the semi-finals. Being asked to bat first, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Rohit Sharma-led India rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli (40-ball 50) and Hardik Pandya (33-ball 63) to post an at-par total; 168 for 6. Nonetheless, it wasn't enough as England openers Jos Buttler (40-ball 80) and Alex Hales (46-ball 87 not out) chased down the target with an unbeaten 170-run opening stand with four overs to spare.

With this performance, India's T20 WC dreams were shattered and many have raised fingers at the team selection, captaincy and India's playing template in the shortest format. As wholesome changes are expected going ahead, former Indian chief selector and 1983 ODI World Cup-winning member Kris Srikkanth has named his choice on who should lead India in T20Is in the 2024 T20 World Cup, in West Indies and USA.

"See if I was the chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup, straight away, I had put it that way – number one," the former chief selector said in an interaction with Star Sports.

ALSO READ | Monty Panesar names three players whose T20I retirement is on cards after India's T20 WC campaign

"And start rebuilding a side right from today, that is from the New Zealand series which is going to happen in a weeks' time. You start from today, the preparation for the World Cup, you need to understand, starts 2 years in advance. So, you do whatever you want to do, the trial and error policy, do whatever you want, try it for one year, then you form a team and by 2023 make sure this is going to be at the level that is going to play the World Cup," the former opener asserted.

Srikkanth also stressed the fact that India desperately need more fast bowling all-rounders. "You need more fast-ball all-rounders. Let’s see, 1983 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, why did we win? We had many fast-ball all-rounders and semi all-rounders. So, to identify these guys - guys like (Deepak) Hooda, like Hooda, there are going to be so many more Hoodas," he added.

Hardik-led India will now take on hosts New Zealand in three T20Is, starting on November 18, with many regulars being rested. Nonetheless, many have named Hardik as the next T20I captain and few good performances as a leader can see him attain the top post. At present, KL Rahul is Rohit's deputy across formats.