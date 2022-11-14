Monty Panesar names three players whose T20I retirement is on cards after India's T20 WC campaign

Rohit Sharma-led India had a disappointing end to the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. The 2007 winners topped their group to reach the last four round but were demolished by eventual champions England by ten wickets in the semi-finals to return home. Thus, the senior men's team's wait for an ICC title continues since 2013. After their dismal performance in the semi-final, many former cricketers and experts of the game have heavily criticised Team India and their style of play and called for the inclusion of young faces in the T20I set up.

Many expect Hardik Pandya to succeed Rohit as the T20I captain, who will also lead a second-stringed side in the forthcoming three T20Is versus hosts New Zealand, whereas some senior players are expected to take a call on their future in the shortest format. Amid all this, former English spinner Monty Panesar has called for the likes of Rohit, R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik to retire.

"India disappointed everyone (with the way they lost in the semi-final), and I think there are some retirements coming up," Panesar told Times of India. "Let's be honest. India didn't put up a fight in the semis. It was a completely one-sided affair. Indian bowling looked clueless in front of Buttler and Hales. You are playing the semis and you need to give a solid fight; 168 is not a small score," he pointed out.

ALSO READ | We shouldn’t cultivate hate: Shahid Afridi reacts to Mohammed Shami's 'karma' tweet for Shoaib Akhtar

Panesar, who troubled the Indians with his spin bowling in Alastair Cook-led England's famous Test series win versus hosts India in 2012-13, further added, "Rohit, Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin are the top names who could say goodbye to T20I cricket. The team management will surely have a meeting with these guys and will ask them about their plans... It is time these players make way for young players."

"Virat is in great form. He is the fittest among all the Indian players. Age is just a number for Virat considering his super fitness. You may see him in the 2024 T20 World Cup. I am not seeing Rohit being part of that tournament, DK and Ashwin too (may not be there). There could be more players (considering T20I retirement), but these three, I think, will leave T20Is and focus on Tests and ODIs," Panesar concluded.

The likes of Rohit, Ashwin and DK are above 35 years of age. Given the three didn't have a great run in the just-concluded T20 WC, the trio are expected to be sidelined from the format or they can consider retirement in order to focus on other formats.