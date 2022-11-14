We shouldn’t cultivate hate: Shahid Afridi reacts to Mohammed Shami's 'karma' tweet for Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi responded to Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's 'karma' jibe at Shoaib Akhtar following Pakistan's defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 13). Shami took to Twitter to take a dig at Akhtar after Pakistan lost the final.

Responding to Akhtar's 'heartbreak' post following Pakistan's loss, Shami wrote - "Sorry brother. It's called Karma". The reason behind Shami's response is not known but many believe it came as a reaction to Akhtar questioning his selection in India's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the start of the tournament.

Afridi was asked about his views on the tweet from Shami during a debate on Pakistan's Samaa TV. The former Pakistan captain expressed his disappointment over Shami's antics and said cricketers are role models in India and Pakistan and they should work to improve the relations between the two countries.

Afridi urged Shami to not cultivate hate with his actions and said not much can be expected of the general public if role models will not take responsibility to reduce hatred between the two nations.

"We shouldn't do things that cultivate hate. If we start doing such things, what can we expect from the common people," said Afridi.

"We are cricketers, we are ambassadors and role models. We should try to end all of this. We are neighbors. Our relationships improve with sports. We want to play with them, see them play in Pakistan," he added.

Afridi further said even retired cricketers should not engage in such controversies while advising Shami, who is still an active member of the Indian squad, to avoid making such comments.

"Even if you are retired, you shouldn't do this. But you are a part of the current team, you should avoid such things," said Afridi.

Pakistan were restricted to a low-key total of 137 runs, batting first in the blockbuster final at the MCG on Sunday. Their top-order failed to deliver as the Men in Green culdn't post a big total on the board. In reply, Ben Stokes slammed an unbeaten fifty to take England home with an over to spare.

England bagged their second T20 World Cup title and became the first team to hold both the ODI and the T20 World Cup trophy simultaneously in men's cricket.