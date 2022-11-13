From Shahid Afridi to Umar Akmal: Pakistan cricket fraternity mourns T20 World Cup defeat

Islamabad, Pakistan Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 01:24 AM(IST)

England's Ben Stokes runs between the wickets as Pakistan's Haris Rauf (R) reacts during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne. Photograph:( AFP )

In the final match, England's captain Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. Englishmen restricted Pakistan to 137-8, with stunning spells by Sam Curran (3-12) and Adil Rashid (2-22) 

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the T20 World Cup-winning team England after they won the final clash against Pakistan. On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led team was consoled by the Pakistan cricket fraternity. 

Jos Buttler's side scripted history as they beat Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 13) to win their second Twenty20 World Cup title. England became the first dual white-ball champions, as now they hold both the 50- and 20-over titles. 

In the final match, England's captain Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. Englishmen restricted Pakistan to 137-8, with stunning spells by Sam Curran (3-12) and Adil Rashid (2-22). 

While chasing, all-rounder Ben Stokes (52*) helped the team to reach the target of 138 after losing five wickets with six balls to spare. Moeen Ali (19) also scored crucial runs in the end. 

There was a moment when Pakistan were trying to make a comeback, but Shaheen Afridi walking off the field with an apparent knee injury appeared to be a turning point in the game. Afridi left the field after bowling one ball in the 16th over. 

The Men In Green looked heartbroken after the loss, but the Pakistan cricket fraternity sent messages to comfort the team and congratulated them for their performance throughout the series. 

After the match, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam said: "Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well." 

Thanking the fans, he said, "We felt like home here, got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support."

Reflecting on the match against England, Babar said: "I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game." 

