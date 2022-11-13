From Shahid Afridi to Umar Akmal: Pakistan cricket fraternity mourns T20 World Cup defeat

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the T20 World Cup-winning team England after they won the final clash against Pakistan. On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led team was consoled by the Pakistan cricket fraternity.

Jos Buttler's side scripted history as they beat Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 13) to win their second Twenty20 World Cup title. England became the first dual white-ball champions, as now they hold both the 50- and 20-over titles.

In the final match, England's captain Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. Englishmen restricted Pakistan to 137-8, with stunning spells by Sam Curran (3-12) and Adil Rashid (2-22).

While chasing, all-rounder Ben Stokes (52*) helped the team to reach the target of 138 after losing five wickets with six balls to spare. Moeen Ali (19) also scored crucial runs in the end.

There was a moment when Pakistan were trying to make a comeback, but Shaheen Afridi walking off the field with an apparent knee injury appeared to be a turning point in the game. Afridi left the field after bowling one ball in the 16th over.

The Men In Green looked heartbroken after the loss, but the Pakistan cricket fraternity sent messages to comfort the team and congratulated them for their performance throughout the series.

Hard luck 💔😔 pakistan 🇵🇰 — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) November 13, 2022 ×

Remember the day we lost final in 2007,everyone broke in to tears in dressing room,Never easy to swallow the loss in World Cup final..boys fought well today and they need our backing ,we are proud of them all. well fought #PakVsEngFinal — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) November 13, 2022 ×

We saw a good fight, was a low total 2defend & our young talent tried their best ! That’s what we want from them. England played well & hard . Congratulations to @ECB_cricket for their great brand of cricket - however #TeamPakistan you should be very proud of yourself #PAKvsEng — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) November 13, 2022 ×

From almost being out of tournament to playing the final at MCG is a big deal in itself boys, all of you fought really well we backed you throughout and will continue doing so...#T20WorldCupFinal #Cricket#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 13, 2022 ×

Congratulations to the king of white ball cricket @ECB_cricket yet another world cup …and for pakistani bowlers u made ur whole country proud 🇵🇰 #PakistanZindabad — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) November 13, 2022 ×

The batting side dug a hole that even the worlds best bowling couldn’t fill. Outstanding effort by the team to get to the final against all odds and a great game of cricket. England came well prepared. Chin up boys, we are the runners up of the #T20WorldCup https://t.co/xbRAonpIKS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 13, 2022 ×

We love u & proud of u all team Pakistan. We should all proud of the incredible journey to get to the final. U guys inspired many with ur resilience & team unity. Thank u team Pakistan for lovely & amazing memories #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/dmqmZeBRmg — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 13, 2022 ×

It was always going to be @TheRealPCB bowling up against @ECB_cricket batting power house . But we didn’t have enough on the board . Great fight still by @TheRealPCB bowlers .in the end better team in the day won . Congratulations to @ECB_cricket — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) November 13, 2022 ×

Reaching Final was An absolutely Amazing Journey And we Fought really hard to get here..Chin up Boys! Fighting and giving our 💯 is our Job the Result is in Allah’s glory and we can’t change that..Better Luck Next Time INSHALLAH🇵🇰✨#EngvsPak #Final — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 13, 2022 ×

Hard luck team green @TheRealPCB and congratulations to @ECB_cricket for being crowned as the world T20 champions. We put a lot of effort but couldn’t make it, a lot to learn from our mistakes and work on them ahead. Chin up and let’s go forward with pride! #PakvsEng2022 — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) November 13, 2022 ×

Congratulations @ECB_cricket for winning #T20WorldCup2022 bowled smartly batted with aggression and @benstokes38 always cool at the finals 👏👏 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) November 13, 2022 ×

After the match, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam said: "Congratulations to England, they deserve to be champions and fought well."

Thanking the fans, he said, "We felt like home here, got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support."

Reflecting on the match against England, Babar said: "I just told the boys to play our natural game, but we fell 20 runs short and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game."