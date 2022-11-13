T20 World Cup: Player of the series Sam Curran says, 'I don't think I should be getting this'

England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final to win the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With this stunning victory, England became the first dual white-ball champions, as now they hold both the 50- and 20-over titles.

England's skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first as the team restricted Pakistan to 137-8, with Sam Curran bagging 3-12 and Adil Rashid chipping in with 2-22.

While chasing, England struggled to get momentum, but all-rounder Ben Stokes (52*) and Moeen Ali (19) helped the team to reach138-5 with six balls to spare.

For his match-winning spell, Curran won the player of the match award. He also won the player of the series title for an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

ALSO READ | England script history, become first team to hold both men's ODI and T20 World Cup titles

☝️ 13 wickets

✨ Economy of 6.52

🤩 3/12 in the Final



Sam Curran has been superb throughout the #T20WorldCup



The England bowler is the ICC Player of the Tournament 👇https://t.co/tSXUyzJ593 — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2022 ×

How England won the #T20WorldCup 🏆



From early stutters to Melbourne celebrations. Every game of England’s rollercoaster campaign 👇https://t.co/benaAgwRb7 — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | England thrash Pakistan by five wickets in final to clinch T20 World Cup 2022 title

During the post-match presentation, Curran said, "I don't think I should be getting this." He then heaped praises on all-rounder Ben Stokes as he said that "I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM)".

"We are going to enjoy this occasion and it is very special," said Curran said on England's win.

"We are World Champions, how good. Incredibly special (to have Stokes). He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him, people question him but there's no questioning him, he's the man. To be honest, I am little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament," he further noted.