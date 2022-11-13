T20 World Cup: Player of the series Sam Curran says, 'I don't think I should be getting this'

Melbourne, Australia Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 07:30 PM(IST)

England's Sam Curran displays his trophies after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 Final between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. Photograph:( AFP )

During the post-match presentation, Curran said, 'I don't think I should be getting this'. He praised Ben Stokes as he said that the all-rounder should get the player of the match award 

England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final to win the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With this stunning victory, England became the first dual white-ball champions, as now they hold both the 50- and 20-over titles. 

England's skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first as the team restricted Pakistan to 137-8, with Sam Curran bagging 3-12 and Adil Rashid chipping in with 2-22. 

While chasing, England struggled to get momentum, but all-rounder Ben Stokes (52*) and Moeen Ali (19) helped the team to reach138-5 with six balls to spare. 

For his match-winning spell, Curran won the player of the match award. He also won the player of the series title for an outstanding performance throughout the tournament. 

During the post-match presentation, Curran said, "I don't think I should be getting this." He then heaped praises on all-rounder Ben Stokes as he said that "I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM)". 

"We are going to enjoy this occasion and it is very special," said Curran said on England's win. 

"We are World Champions, how good. Incredibly special (to have Stokes). He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him, people question him but there's no questioning him, he's the man. To be honest, I am little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament," he further noted. 

