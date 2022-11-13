T20 World Cup 2022: Key moments from final clash between England vs Pakistan

Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 10:31 PM(IST)

Here are key moments of the match:

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the Twenty20 World Cup 2022.

England win T20 WC 2022 trophy

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan to win the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday and become the sport's first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50- and 20-over titles.

Jos Buttler's side held Pakistan to 137-8 in front of a partisan 80,462 fans at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground before Stokes's unbeaten 52 steered them to a five-wicket victory with six balls remaining.

(Photograph:AFP)