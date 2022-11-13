T20 World Cup 2022: Key moments from final clash between England vs Pakistan

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan to win the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday and become the sport's first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50- and 20-over titles.
Jos Buttler's side held Pakistan to 137-8 in front of a partisan 80,462 fans at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground before Stokes's unbeaten 52 steered them to a five-wicket victory with six balls remaining.
(Photograph:AFP)
The toss
Jos Buttler won the toss for England and chose to field in the summit clash. The winning of the toss became a vital factor as in the last 11 knockout games in T20 World Cups, the chasing side has won the match in all the instances.
(Photograph:AFP)
A modest target
Pakistan's batting collapsed in the final clash as the Men In Green didn't get the required finish. Fans and critics have criticised the performance of batters as they could only post a total of 137/8 in their 20 overs, which appeared to be an under-par.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pakistan's fight
When England were batting, there was a moment when Pakistan gave a good fight as runs were stopped. But it was Ben Stokes (52 not out) and Moeen Ali (19) who used their experience to guide England to 138-5 with six balls to spare.
(Photograph:AFP)
Shaheen Afridi's injury
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled danger man Alex Hales in the first over of the run chase. Afridi could have been proved a danger for England but Shaheen walked off the field after bowling one ball in the 16th over, with an issue in his knee. Iftikhar Ahmed, a right-arm off-break, had replaced Shaheen.
(Photograph:AFP)
England scripts history
The victory added to the 50-over title England won in 2019, building on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who retired this year after transforming the team into a white-ball juggernaut.
It was England's second T20 crown after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament's inception in 2007.